Dr. Gouldy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Gouldy, MD
Overview of Dr. John Gouldy, MD
Dr. John Gouldy, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Dr. Gouldy works at
Dr. Gouldy's Office Locations
John Gouldy MD PA3505 Boca Chica Blvd Ste 110, Brownsville, TX 78521 Directions (956) 234-3825
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gouldy?
I've always had good experiences with Dr. Gouldy. He's very knowledgeable and experienced. Literally the best Psychiatrist I have met. I've been in the medical field for years. I do agree his receptionist could try harder.
About Dr. John Gouldy, MD
- Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1083894117
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gouldy accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gouldy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gouldy speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Gouldy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gouldy.
