Overview of Dr. John Grandrimo, DO

Dr. John Grandrimo, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Harrisburg, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with UPMC Harrisburg.



Dr. Grandrimo works at Arlington A Div. of the Orthopedic Institute of PA in Harrisburg, PA with other offices in Mechanicsburg, PA and Enola, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Elbow Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.