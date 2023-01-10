Dr. John Granquist, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Granquist is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Granquist, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Granquist, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Manchester Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Granquist works at
Locations
-
1
Consulting Cardiologists85 Seymour St Ste 719, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 522-0604
-
2
Consulting Cardiologists305 Western Blvd Ste 100, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 522-0604
-
3
Consulting Cardiologists1060 Day Hill Rd, Windsor, CT 06095 Directions (860) 522-0604
-
4
Consulting Cardiologists74 Mack St, Windsor, CT 06095 Directions (860) 522-0604Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Manchester Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Granquist?
I had some heart trouble two years ago. The staff here is friendly and professional. The doctors are top notch. I have felt fully informed by them, yet never felt talked down to. I feel my care was excellent with them.
About Dr. John Granquist, MD
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1699821892
Education & Certifications
- Tufts New England Medical Center
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Granquist accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Granquist has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Granquist works at
Dr. Granquist has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic and Heart Murmur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Granquist on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
99 patients have reviewed Dr. Granquist. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Granquist.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Granquist, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Granquist appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.