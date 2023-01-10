See All Cardiologists in Hartford, CT
Dr. John Granquist, MD

Cardiology
23 years of experience

Dr. John Granquist, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Manchester Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Granquist works at Consulting Cardiologists in Hartford, CT with other offices in Glastonbury, CT and Windsor, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic and Heart Murmur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Consulting Cardiologists
    85 Seymour St Ste 719, Hartford, CT 06106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 522-0604
    Consulting Cardiologists
    305 Western Blvd Ste 100, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 522-0604
    Consulting Cardiologists
    1060 Day Hill Rd, Windsor, CT 06095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 522-0604
    Consulting Cardiologists
    74 Mack St, Windsor, CT 06095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 522-0604
Hospital Affiliations
  • Hartford Hospital
  • Manchester Memorial Hospital

Heart Disease
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic
Heart Murmur
Heart Disease
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic
Heart Murmur

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
High-Risk Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Takayasu's Arteritis Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    How was your appointment with Dr. Granquist?

    Jan 10, 2023
    I had some heart trouble two years ago. The staff here is friendly and professional. The doctors are top notch. I have felt fully informed by them, yet never felt talked down to. I feel my care was excellent with them.
    Chris Riccardino — Jan 10, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. John Granquist, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • 1699821892
    Education & Certifications

    • Tufts New England Medical Center
    • Tufts University School of Medicine
    • Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Granquist, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Granquist is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Granquist has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Granquist has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic and Heart Murmur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Granquist on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    99 patients have reviewed Dr. Granquist. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Granquist.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Granquist, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Granquist appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

