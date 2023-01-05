Overview

Dr. John Greer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Meridian, ID. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine|Emory University|Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa, Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, St. Luke's Boise Medical Center, St. Luke's Meridian Medical Center, Steele Memorial Medical Center and West Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Greer works at Idaho Urologic Institute - Meridian in Meridian, ID with other offices in Boise, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Prostate Cancer and Hypogonadism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.