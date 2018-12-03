Overview of Dr. John Greinwald Jr, MD

Dr. John Greinwald Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina.



Dr. Greinwald Jr works at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Crestview Hills, KY, Peoria, IL and Fairfield, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.