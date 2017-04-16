Dr. Griffin Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. John Griffin Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Griffin Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Dr. Griffin Jr works at
Locations
Cardiovascular Associates1708 Old Donation Pkwy, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Directions (757) 419-3000
Bayview Physician Services PC612 Kingsborough Sq Ste 100, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 547-9294
Bayview Physicians Group3241 Western Branch Blvd, Chesapeake, VA 23321 Directions (757) 686-3500
Crmc Obgyn Hospitalist736 Battlefield Blvd N, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 312-8121
Hospital Affiliations
- Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Griffin is outstanding in the cath lab if you need an invasive intervention. The only draw back is trying to see him in the office. He spends most of his time at the hospital so for follow up care it is best to change to another cardiologist. Most of the CVAL doctors don't go invasive procedures but do excellent overall cardiac care. Appointments are to get with anyone in the group. They are always swamped with patients.
About Dr. John Griffin Jr, MD
- Cardiology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1740254440
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
