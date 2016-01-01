Dr. John Griffin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Griffin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Griffin, MD
Overview of Dr. John Griffin, MD
Dr. John Griffin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They completed their residency with Hackensack Med Ctr|Umdnj-Hmc
Dr. Griffin works at
Dr. Griffin's Office Locations
Hackensack360 Essex St Ste 203, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 351-9581Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 3:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Humg Med Geriatrics301 Union St, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 351-9604
Humg Med Geriatrics600 Kinderkamack Rd, Oradell, NJ 07649 Directions (201) 351-9855
Humg Med Geriatrics90 W Ridgewood Ave, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 351-9634
Humg Med Geriatrics260 S MAIN ST, Lodi, NJ 07644 Directions (973) 384-1298
Humg Med Geriatrics544 Teaneck Rd, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 904-3012
Humg Med Geriatrics100 Kinderkamack Rd, Emerson, NJ 07630 Directions (201) 354-6452
Humg Med Geriatrics100 W Ridgewood Ave, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 351-9578
Humg Med Geriatrics12-15 Saddle River Rd # 4317, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 Directions (201) 351-9388
Humg Med Geriatrics100 W Magnolia Ave, Maywood, NJ 07607 Directions (201) 351-9556
Humg Med Geriatrics300 Market St, Saddle Brook, NJ 07663 Directions (201) 898-2109
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Griffin, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1770571986
Education & Certifications
- Hackensack Med Ctr|Umdnj-Hmc
- Umdnj-Rms
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Griffin accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
