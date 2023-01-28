Overview of Dr. John Griffith, MD

Dr. John Griffith, MD is an Urology Specialist in Southington, CT. They graduated from Drexel University Medical College and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, Midstate Medical Center, The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus, The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus and Windham Hospital.



Dr. Griffith works at Hartford Healthcare Medical Group in Southington, CT with other offices in Plainville, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.