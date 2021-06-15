Overview

Dr. John Grimaldi, DO is an Urology Specialist in Encinitas, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista, Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego, Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center and Sharp Coronado Hospital.



Dr. Grimaldi works at Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas in Encinitas, CA with other offices in Chula Vista, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.