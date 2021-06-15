See All Urologists in Encinitas, CA
Dr. John Grimaldi, DO

Urology
3.3 (33)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Grimaldi, DO is an Urology Specialist in Encinitas, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista, Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego, Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center and Sharp Coronado Hospital.

Dr. Grimaldi works at Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas in Encinitas, CA with other offices in Chula Vista, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Scripps Memorial Hospital-encinitas
    354 Santa Fe Dr, Encinitas, CA 92024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 230-2251
  2. 2
    Mercy Physicians Medical Group,Scripps Physicians Medical Group
    450 Fourth Ave Ste 312, Chula Vista, CA 91910 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 420-0201

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista
  • Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
  • Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
  • Sharp Coronado Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Pellevé® RF Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Group
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • GENERAL
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid of California
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Self Pay
    • Sharp Health Plan
    • Sliding Scale
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Jun 15, 2021
    His staff are professional and kind. The doctor is wonderful and very upfront of what you need. He is always there for you. He is the nicest and one of the best doctors I have ever had. If I would ever have friends with urological issues, I would totally recommend Dr. John Grimaldi to them. Parking is free and easy too and right next to the Chula Vista Hospital if needed.
    — Jun 15, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Grimaldi, DO
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. John Grimaldi, DO.

    About Dr. John Grimaldi, DO

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Grimaldi, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grimaldi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Grimaldi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grimaldi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Grimaldi has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grimaldi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Grimaldi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grimaldi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grimaldi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grimaldi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

