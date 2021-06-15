Dr. John Grimaldi, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grimaldi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Grimaldi, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Grimaldi, DO is an Urology Specialist in Encinitas, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista, Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego, Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center and Sharp Coronado Hospital.
Dr. Grimaldi works at
Locations
Scripps Memorial Hospital-encinitas354 Santa Fe Dr, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (760) 230-2251
Mercy Physicians Medical Group,Scripps Physicians Medical Group450 Fourth Ave Ste 312, Chula Vista, CA 91910 Directions (619) 420-0201
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista
- Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
- Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
- Sharp Coronado Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Group
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- GENERAL
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid of California
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Self Pay
- Sharp Health Plan
- Sliding Scale
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
His staff are professional and kind. The doctor is wonderful and very upfront of what you need. He is always there for you. He is the nicest and one of the best doctors I have ever had. If I would ever have friends with urological issues, I would totally recommend Dr. John Grimaldi to them. Parking is free and easy too and right next to the Chula Vista Hospital if needed.
About Dr. John Grimaldi, DO
- Urology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1821157033
Education & Certifications
- Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
Dr. Grimaldi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grimaldi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grimaldi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grimaldi works at
Dr. Grimaldi has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grimaldi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Grimaldi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grimaldi.
