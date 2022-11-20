Dr. John Grossman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grossman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Grossman, MD
Overview of Dr. John Grossman, MD
Dr. John Grossman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Cornell University Medical College and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center.
Dr. Grossman's Office Locations
Rose Medical Center4600 Hale Pkwy Ste 100, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 320-5566
Hospital Affiliations
- Rose Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
My last surgery with Dr. John Grossman was 27 years ago. Dr. Grossman performed laser resurfacing of my face and a neck lift at Rose Medical in Denver. I am now 81 and still reaping the benefits of his amazing skill; just like Dr. Grossman promised!
About Dr. John Grossman, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 56 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado
- Boston City Hospital
- University Hospital-Cleveland
- Cornell University Medical College
- Princeton
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Dr. Grossman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Grossman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grossman.
