See All Plastic Surgeons in Denver, CO
Dr. John Grossman, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. John Grossman, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.4 (39)
Map Pin Small Denver, CO
Accepting new patients
56 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Grossman, MD

Dr. John Grossman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Cornell University Medical College and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center.

Dr. Grossman works at Grossman/Capraro Plastic Surgery in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Grossman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rose Medical Center
    4600 Hale Pkwy Ste 100, Denver, CO 80220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 320-5566

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rose Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Age Spots
Aging Face
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Age Spots
Aging Face
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Fine Lines Chevron Icon
Frown Lines Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Peck Implants Chevron Icon
Plastic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Premature Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Weight Gain Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • We do not accept health insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Grossman?

    Nov 20, 2022
    My last surgery with Dr. John Grossman was 27 years ago. Dr. Grossman performed laser resurfacing of my face and a neck lift at Rose Medical in Denver. I am now 81 and still reaping the benefits of his amazing skill; just like Dr. Grossman promised!
    Patricia Norwood — Nov 20, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Grossman, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. John Grossman, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Grossman to family and friends

    Dr. Grossman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Grossman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. John Grossman, MD.

    About Dr. John Grossman, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 56 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609830090
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Colorado
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Boston City Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Hospital-Cleveland
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Cornell University Medical College
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Princeton
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Grossman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grossman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Grossman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grossman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Grossman works at Grossman/Capraro Plastic Surgery in Denver, CO. View the full address on Dr. Grossman’s profile.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Grossman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grossman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grossman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grossman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. John Grossman, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.