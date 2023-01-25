Overview of Dr. John Grosso, MD

Dr. John Grosso, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lindenhurst, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with Plainview Hospital.



Dr. Grosso works at Long Island ENT Assocs in Lindenhurst, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Malignant Otitis Externa, Outer Ear Infection and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.