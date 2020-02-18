Overview of Dr. John Grubbs, MD

Dr. John Grubbs, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Paducah, KY. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Baptist Health Paducah.



Dr. Grubbs works at Baptist Health Medical Group Neurology in Paducah, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Sleep-Related Leg Cramp along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.