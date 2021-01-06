See All Ophthalmologists in Laurel, MD
Dr. John Grundy III, MD

Ophthalmology
4.2 (13)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Grundy III, MD

Dr. John Grundy III, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Laurel, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook.

Dr. Grundy III works at Eye Care & Surg Ctr Laurel PC in Laurel, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Ocular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Grundy III's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Eye Care and Surgical Center of Laurel PC
    615 Main St, Laurel, MD 20707 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 725-3010

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Ocular Hypertension
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Ocular Hypertension

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 06, 2021
    Dr. Grundy literally changed my life. I’ve worn glasses both for distance and reading for years. He explained I needed cataract surgery and I opted to get the panavision lenses. I can now see both distance as well as read without glasses ! He also recommended I get the iStent for the pressure in my eyes. I’ve discontinued using eye drops that I’ve been using for almost 20 years! He is very professional, takes time to explain things, is very thorough and has a witty sense of humor. I highly recommend him.
    About Dr. John Grundy III, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1194775932
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Grundy III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grundy III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Grundy III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grundy III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Grundy III works at Eye Care & Surg Ctr Laurel PC in Laurel, MD. View the full address on Dr. Grundy III’s profile.

    Dr. Grundy III has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Ocular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grundy III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Grundy III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grundy III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grundy III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grundy III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

