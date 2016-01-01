Dr. John Guerra, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guerra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Guerra, DO
Overview of Dr. John Guerra, DO
Dr. John Guerra, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mcallen, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Texas Health Science Center / Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance, Mission Regional Medical Center and Rio Grande Regional Hospital.
Dr. Guerra's Office Locations
Women's Place at the Lake4304 N McColl Rd, Mcallen, TX 78504 Directions (956) 686-3900
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
- Mission Regional Medical Center
- Rio Grande Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Guerra, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1134143225
Education & Certifications
- Phoenix General Hospital
- University of North Texas Health Science Center / Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine
