Dr. John Gullett, MD
Overview of Dr. John Gullett, MD
Dr. John Gullett, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fairfield, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Louisville School of Medicine - Louisville, KY and is affiliated with Trihealth Evendale Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Dr. Gullett's Office Locations
Cincinnati Eye Institute (previously Apex Eye) - Fairfield Office563 Wessel Dr, Fairfield, OH 45014 Directions (513) 858-6500Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Trihealth Evendale Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
My experience with Dr.Gullet was very satisfying. He explained everything concerning the results of my eye exam, the cateract, the cateract surgery and just everythi g from A to Z. He put my mind at ease. He and his staff were very professional and attentive. I would recommend Dr. Gullett to anyone desiring a Dr. and staff who are very caring.
About Dr. John Gullett, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1043473226
Education & Certifications
- University of Kentucky - Lexington, KY
- University of Kentucky, Lexington, KY - Department of Surgery
- University of Louisville School of Medicine - Louisville, KY
- Morehead State University, Morehead, Ky
- Ophthalmology
