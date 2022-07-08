Overview

Dr. John Gumina, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Gumina works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Primary Care in Freehold, NJ with other offices in Jackson, NJ and Sea Girt, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.