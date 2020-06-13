Dr. John Gunn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gunn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Gunn, MD
Dr. John Gunn, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE FOR WHOLISTIC HEALTH EDUCATIONRESEARCH.
Meadows Retina7106 Smoke Ranch Rd Ste 120, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 358-0472Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Chanwell Clinic2749 Sunridge Heights Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 358-0472
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Saw for a second opinion and will be making Dr Gunn my retina specialist. Spent a lot of time taking much care to explain his findings. I didn’t feel like just a number.
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- NEW YORK COLLEGE FOR WHOLISTIC HEALTH EDUCATIONRESEARCH
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Gunn speaks Chinese.
