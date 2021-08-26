Overview of Dr. John Gurley, MD

Dr. John Gurley, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.



Dr. Gurley works at UK Markey Cancer Center in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Atrial Septal Defect, Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) and Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.