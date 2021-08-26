Dr. John Gurley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gurley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Gurley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Gurley, MD
Dr. John Gurley, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.
Dr. Gurley works at
Dr. Gurley's Office Locations
-
1
Gill Heart Institution800 Rose St Fl 1, Lexington, KY 40536 Directions (859) 323-0295
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
We are fortunate to have someone like Dr. Gurley in Lexington. His wisdom, knowledge and compassion is beyond measure. He saved my mothers life. She coded twice during a procedure. I have much respect and admiration for him.
About Dr. John Gurley, MD
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1740299502
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ky Hospital Chandler Mc
- Ohio State U, College of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gurley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gurley accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gurley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gurley has seen patients for Atrial Septal Defect, Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) and Septal Defect, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gurley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Gurley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gurley.
