Dr. John Gwin, MD
Dr. John Gwin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They graduated from Yale Medical School and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.
CHI Memorial Surgical Associates - Chattanooga721 Glenwood Dr Ste W550, Chattanooga, TN 37404 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Chi Memorial2525 Desales Ave Ste 310, Chattanooga, TN 37404 DirectionsMondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
I was diagnosed with lung and pancreatic cancer two years ago. I had a whipple done by Dr. Gwin and I'm doing great. He is an amazing surgeon and I wouldn't have anyone else,
- Fox Chase Cancer Center
- University of Alabama, Birmingham
- University of Alabama, Birmingham
- Yale Medical School
- General Surgery
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
Dr. Gwin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Gwin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gwin.
