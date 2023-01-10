Dr. John Hagan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hagan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Hagan, MD
Overview of Dr. John Hagan, MD
Dr. John Hagan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago|Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine|Loyola University of Chicago|Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.
Dr. Hagan works at
Dr. Hagan's Office Locations
-
1
Discover Vision Centers9401 N Oak Trfy Ste 200, Kansas City, MO 64155 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hagan?
Attentive long term over the years professional and as always, explained everything and answered my questions.
About Dr. John Hagan, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 54 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1922091297
Education & Certifications
- Grady Meml Hosp-Emory U Sch Med|Grady Meml Hosp-Emory U Sch Med|Grady Meml Hospital Emory University School Med|Grady Meml Hospital Emory University School Med
- Milwaukee Co Hosp-Med Coll|Milwaukee Co Hosp-Med Coll|Milwaukee Co Hospital Med College|Milwaukee Co Hospital Med College
- Loyola University of Chicago|Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine|Loyola University of Chicago|Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Hospital Affiliations
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hagan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hagan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hagan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hagan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hagan works at
Dr. Hagan has seen patients for Presbyopia and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hagan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Hagan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hagan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hagan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hagan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.