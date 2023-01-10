Overview of Dr. John Hagan, MD

Dr. John Hagan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago|Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine|Loyola University of Chicago|Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.



Dr. Hagan works at Discover Vision Centers in Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Presbyopia and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.