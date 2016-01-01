Overview of Dr. John Haggart, MD

Dr. John Haggart, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fargo, ND. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Fargo and Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Haggart works at Essentia Health-Fargo in Fargo, ND with other offices in Detroit Lakes, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.