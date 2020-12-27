Dr. John Haight, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haight is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Haight, DPM
Overview of Dr. John Haight, DPM
Dr. John Haight, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Valley Stream, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Haight works at
Dr. Haight's Office Locations
-
1
Northwell Health375 N Central Ave, Valley Stream, NY 11580 Directions (516) 825-4070
-
2
Northwell Health1991 Marcus Ave Ste M103, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 327-0074
-
3
North Shore University Hospital300 Community Dr, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (844) 727-5795Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
4
Robert A Jason MD Pllc1999 Marcus Ave, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 233-3780
-
5
Long Island Jewish Medical Center27005 76th Ave, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Directions (718) 470-8787Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Haight?
Dr Haight takes his time and explained his care plan fully
About Dr. John Haight, DPM
- Podiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1023043049
Education & Certifications
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haight has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haight accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haight has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haight works at
Dr. Haight has seen patients for Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment and Closed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haight on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Haight. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haight.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haight, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haight appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.