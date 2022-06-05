See All Urologists in Englewood Cliffs, NJ
Dr. John Hajjar, MD

Urology
2.8 (14)
Map Pin Small Englewood Cliffs, NJ
Call for new patient details
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Hajjar, MD

Dr. John Hajjar, MD is an Urology Specialist in Englewood Cliffs, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry.

Dr. Hajjar works at Surgicare Surgical Associates of Englewood Cliffs in Englewood Cliffs, NJ with other offices in Glen Rock, NJ and Jersey City, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hajjar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Surgicare Surgical Associates of Englewood Cliffs
    630 E Palisade Ave, Englewood Cliffs, NJ 07632 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 503-1522
  2. 2
    Sovereign Medical Group LLC
    85 Harristown Rd Fl 2, Glen Rock, NJ 07452 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 703-5500
  3. 3
    Elliot G Steigman
    142 Palisade Ave Ste 211, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 435-2244

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Syphilis Screening
Bladder Scan
STD Screening
Syphilis Screening
Bladder Scan
STD Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. John Hajjar, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1104894435
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University / School of Dentistry
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hajjar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hajjar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hajjar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hajjar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hajjar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hajjar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

