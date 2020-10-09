Dr. John Hakim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hakim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Hakim, MD
Overview
Dr. John Hakim, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Clinton, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine|Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medstar Southern Maryland Hospital Center.
Locations
John P. Hakim MD and Associates7700 Old Branch Ave Ste E105, Clinton, MD 20735 Directions (301) 441-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Southern Maryland Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hakim has been my doctor for roughly 10yrs, he has always listened to my concerns in a very proactive way. I recently had some major health issues while temporarily staying in another state, Dr Hakim quickly assessed, and diagnosed me, as well got me the immediate help I needed. I appreciate the respectful and professional relationship he has with me and all his other patients.
About Dr. John Hakim, MD
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
Education & Certifications
- WVa U|Wva University
- Sinai Hosp-Johns Hopkins U|Sinai Hospital Johns Hopkins University
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine|Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Hakim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hakim accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hakim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hakim has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart Disease, Heart Palpitations and Heart Murmur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hakim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hakim speaks Arabic and French.
87 patients have reviewed Dr. Hakim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hakim.
