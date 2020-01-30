Overview of Dr. John Haley, MD

Dr. John Haley, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Garland, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas.



They frequently treat conditions like Eye Infections, Keratitis and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.