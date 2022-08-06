Dr. John Hall, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Hall, DDS
Overview
Dr. John Hall, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Dentistry, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University College Of Dentistry.
Dr. Hall works at
Locations
-
1
Sarasota office3850 S Osprey Ave Ste 202, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 254-5863
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Delta Dental
- MetLife
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hall?
Dr. Hall has been my dentist since I arrived in Sarasota in late 1985. He is quite skilled and caring, and has been our family's dentist for a long time. He is also funny and entertaining, which helps when somebody is drilling in your mouth. He is the best dentist I have ever been to see.
About Dr. John Hall, DDS
- Dentistry
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1114064862
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University College Of Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hall has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hall accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hall works at
Dr. Hall speaks Spanish.
720 patients have reviewed Dr. Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.