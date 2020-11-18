Dr. Hall Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Hall Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Hall Jr, MD is a Dermatologist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Hall Jr works at
Locations
John H. Hall Jr MD PA1305 W Wendover Ave Ste D, Greensboro, NC 27408 Directions (336) 333-9111
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had gone to another very bad dermatologist who was all about politics and had no clue what he was doing. I was leary of coming here but Dr Hall was a blessing! He helped with a very long term skin problem and I was healed within 3 weeks, helped with the problem I came to him with and healed again. He explains everything thoroughly and knows exactly what he is doing. Very personable and kind with a touch of humor when needed. I HIGHLY recommend Dr Hall!
About Dr. John Hall Jr, MD
- Dermatology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1174610935
Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hall Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hall Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hall Jr has seen patients for Warts, Dermatitis and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hall Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Hall Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hall Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hall Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hall Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.