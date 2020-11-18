See All Dermatologists in Greensboro, NC
Dr. John Hall Jr, MD

Dermatology
3.9 (24)
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Hall Jr, MD is a Dermatologist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Hall Jr works at John H Hall Jr MD PA in Greensboro, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Warts, Dermatitis and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    John H. Hall Jr MD PA
    1305 W Wendover Ave Ste D, Greensboro, NC 27408 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 333-9111

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lice
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Scabies
Shingles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Nov 18, 2020
    I had gone to another very bad dermatologist who was all about politics and had no clue what he was doing. I was leary of coming here but Dr Hall was a blessing! He helped with a very long term skin problem and I was healed within 3 weeks, helped with the problem I came to him with and healed again. He explains everything thoroughly and knows exactly what he is doing. Very personable and kind with a touch of humor when needed. I HIGHLY recommend Dr Hall!
    Beverly Grenier — Nov 18, 2020
    About Dr. John Hall Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1174610935
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hall Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hall Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hall Jr works at John H Hall Jr MD PA in Greensboro, NC. View the full address on Dr. Hall Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Hall Jr has seen patients for Warts, Dermatitis and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hall Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Hall Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hall Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hall Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hall Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

