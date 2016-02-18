See All Dermatologists in Kansas City, MO
Dr. John Hall, MD

Dermatology
4.2 (10)
51 years of experience

Overview

Dr. John Hall, MD is a Dermatologist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City.

Dr. Hall works at KC CARE Health Center in Kansas City, MO with other offices in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Hair Loss, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    KC CARE - Broadway
    3515 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 753-5144
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Epiphany Dermatology - Overland Park, KS
    8505 College Blvd, Overland Park, KS 66210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 541-3230
    4400 Broadway Blvd Ste 316, Kansas City, MO 64111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 561-7783

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hair Loss
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Ringworm
Hair Loss
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Ringworm

Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Hall, MD
    About Dr. John Hall, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1841295649
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hall has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hall has seen patients for Hair Loss, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hall.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

