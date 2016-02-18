Dr. Hall has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Hall, MD
Overview
Dr. John Hall, MD is a Dermatologist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City.
Dr. Hall works at
Locations
1
KC CARE - Broadway3515 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64111 Directions (816) 753-5144Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Epiphany Dermatology - Overland Park, KS8505 College Blvd, Overland Park, KS 66210 Directions (913) 541-3230
- 3 4400 Broadway Blvd Ste 316, Kansas City, MO 64111 Directions (816) 561-7783
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hall?
LISTENS to his patients and explains what he is doing and why. Office personnel are very professional and know their business. Would highly recommend him. He has been my dermatologist for over 25 for a variety of issues.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hall has seen patients for Hair Loss, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.