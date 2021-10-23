See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Jackson, TN
Dr. John Haltom, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.8 (10)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Haltom, MD

Dr. John Haltom, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jackson, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery and is affiliated with Jackson-madison County General Hospital and West Tennessee Healthcare Dyersburg Hospital.

Dr. Haltom works at West Tennessee Bone and Joint Clinic in Jackson, TN with other offices in Dyersburg, TN and Ripley, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Haltom's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Stonebridge Location
    207 Stonebridge Blvd, Jackson, TN 38305 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (731) 661-9825
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Dyersburg Location
    2035 Saint John Ave # 1, Dyersburg, TN 38024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (731) 661-9825
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Ripley Medical Clinic
    202 Tucker Ave, Ripley, TN 38063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (731) 661-9825
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jackson-madison County General Hospital
  • West Tennessee Healthcare Dyersburg Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 23, 2021
    Dr Haltom was very friendly and professional. He was not hurried or rushed and was very thorough in his assessment of my complaints. Nice gentlemen
    — Oct 23, 2021
    About Dr. John Haltom, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205948254
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
    Internship
    • University Of Tennessee Chattanooga
    Medical Education
    • University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Tennessee / Knoxville Medical College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Haltom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haltom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Haltom has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Haltom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Haltom has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haltom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Haltom. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haltom.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haltom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haltom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

