Overview of Dr. John Haluschak, MD

Dr. John Haluschak, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Oakwood, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital South, Miami Valley Hospital North, Upper Valley Medical Center, Kettering Health Greene Memorial, Kettering Health Main Campus, Miami Valley Hospital and Wayne HealthCare.



Dr. Haluschak works at Premier Blood and Cancer Center in Oakwood, OH with other offices in Englewood, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Vitamin B Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.