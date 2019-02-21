Dr. Hamjian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. John Hamjian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Hamjian, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hyannis, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2 Lynxholm Ct, Hyannis, MA 02601 Directions (508) 775-2951
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Cod Hospital
- Falmouth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hamjian has treated both of my in-laws for several decades (they are now in their mid 80s) and he has been both incredibly dedicated to their well-being and skillful in his care. On a recent visit, my mother-in-law had been having a tough time and she lit up with happiness when she saw the receptionist and Dr. Hamjian. He spends real time getting to understand their situations, is very knowledgeable about the pure medical dimension of care, and is creative about changing their living env
About Dr. John Hamjian, MD
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1124120613
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Neurology
