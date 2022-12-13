See All Hand Surgeons in Sarasota, FL
Dr. John Hand, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.9 (36)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. John Hand, MD

Dr. John Hand, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They completed their fellowship with Univ Of Buffalo/Hand Ctr Of Wstn Ny

Dr. Hand works at SCHOFIELD, HAND & BRIGHT ORTHOPAEDICS in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Trigger Finger along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hand's Office Locations

    Schofield, Hand & Bright Orthopaedics
    1950 Arlington St Ste 111, Sarasota, FL 34239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 921-2600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Blake Hospital
  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Trigger Finger
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Trigger Finger

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Dec 13, 2022
    Saw Dr. Hand a few years beck for my Dupuytren’s contracture. It was it it’s early phase. Today, I wanted to learn about the non surgical approach to “DB”. Dr. Hand spent the time to explain all the pros and cons. He answered every question and I felt like I was a patient not a number. Best experience in a doctors office in years. I highly recommend Dr. Hand to anyone seeking help with their “DB”.
    GBK — Dec 13, 2022
    About Dr. John Hand, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • English, Spanish
    • 1144292483
    Education & Certifications

    • Univ Of Buffalo/Hand Ctr Of Wstn Ny
    • Univ of Miami/Jackson Meml Hosp
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Hand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hand has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hand works at SCHOFIELD, HAND & BRIGHT ORTHOPAEDICS in Sarasota, FL. View the full address on Dr. Hand’s profile.

    Dr. Hand has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Trigger Finger, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hand on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Hand. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hand.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

