Overview of Dr. John Hand, MD

Dr. John Hand, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They completed their fellowship with Univ Of Buffalo/Hand Ctr Of Wstn Ny



Dr. Hand works at SCHOFIELD, HAND & BRIGHT ORTHOPAEDICS in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Trigger Finger along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.