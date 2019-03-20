Overview of Dr. John Handago, MD

Dr. John Handago, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine.



Dr. Handago works at HANDAGO JOHN P MD in Middletown, NY with other offices in Bloomfield, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.