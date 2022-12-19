Dr. John Hanna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Hanna, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. John Hanna, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Flemington, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Hunterdon Medical Center.
Hunterdon Otolaryngology & Allergy Associates6 Sand Hill Rd Ste 302, Flemington, NJ 08822 Directions (908) 788-9131
- Hunterdon Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
My daughter had a procedure with him, after that, no more issues with her nose, very professional and gentle. 5 ??
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury
- University of Delaware
- Otolaryngology
Dr. Hanna has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hanna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hanna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hanna has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Allergic Rhinitis and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hanna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hanna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hanna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.