Dr. John Hansen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center, AdventHealth Shawnee Mission and Anderson County Hospital.



Dr. Hansen works at Family Health Medical Group of Overland Park in Overland Park, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.