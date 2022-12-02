Overview of Dr. John Hansen, MD

Dr. John Hansen, MD is an Urology Specialist in Sun City, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center and Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center.



Dr. Hansen works at Sun Valley Urology, PC in Sun City, AZ with other offices in Sun City West, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.