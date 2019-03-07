Overview of Dr. John Harbut, MD

Dr. John Harbut, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Britain, CT. They graduated from Harsan Med School and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.



Dr. Harbut works at Kochanowsky & Truscinski PC in New Britain, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.