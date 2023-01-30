Dr. John Hardcastle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hardcastle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Hardcastle, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Hardcastle, MD
Dr. John Hardcastle, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED|UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center and St. Anthony Community Hospital.
Dr. Hardcastle's Office Locations
1
Crystal Run Ambulatory Surgery Center of Middletow95 Crystal Run Rd, Middletown, NY 10941 Directions (845) 703-6999Monday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
2
Monroe855 State Route 17M, Monroe, NY 10950 Directions (845) 725-4555Monday8:00am - 4:00pm
3
Crystal Run Healthcare Llp1200 Route 300, Newburgh, NY 12550 Directions (845) 703-6999
Hospital Affiliations
- Garnet Health Medical Center
- St. Anthony Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I wish I could give Dr.Hardcastle more stars! I have had 3 different replacements by him, my recovery time with each surgery was quick and I felt like a new person after being in severe pain. He has a great bedside manor, makes you feel like you’ve known him forever! I wouldn’t go to any other Dr. For my hip & knee replacements.
About Dr. John Hardcastle, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1922338276
Education & Certifications
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania|University of Pennsylvania
- St Luke's Roosevelt Hosp Ctr Columbia U
- UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED|UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS
- Orthopedic Surgery
