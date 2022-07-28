See All Urologists in Utica, MI
Dr. John Harding, MD

Urology
3.6 (17)
Map Pin Small Utica, MI
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. John Harding, MD

Dr. John Harding, MD is an Urology Specialist in Utica, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.

Dr. Harding works at Michigan Institute of Urology PC in Utica, MI with other offices in Clarkston, MI and Troy, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Varicocele along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Harding's Office Locations

    Michigan Institute of Urology PC
    11051 Hall Rd Ste 200, Utica, MI 48317 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 740-0670
    Clarkston Medical Group
    5701 Bow Pointe Dr Ste 250, Clarkston, MI 48346 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 620-6660
    Michigan Institute of Urology
    130 Town Center Dr Ste 101, Troy, MI 48084 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 740-0670
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Varicocele
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Biofeedback Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Laser Therapy Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Diagnosis and Management Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Premature Ejaculation Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Pubovaginal Sling Chevron Icon
Scrotal Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Testicle Disorders Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Ureteropelvic Junction Obstruction Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jul 28, 2022
    No complaints Explains options well
    — Jul 28, 2022
    Tell Us About Yourself

    About Dr. John Harding, MD

    • Urology
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1043275019
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    • Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    • Albion College
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Harding, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harding is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Harding has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Harding has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Harding has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Varicocele, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harding on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Harding. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harding.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harding, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harding appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

