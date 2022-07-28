Overview of Dr. John Harding, MD

Dr. John Harding, MD is an Urology Specialist in Utica, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Harding works at Michigan Institute of Urology PC in Utica, MI with other offices in Clarkston, MI and Troy, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Varicocele along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.