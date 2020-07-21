Overview

Dr. John Harding, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Salem, VA. They completed their fellowship with American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists



Dr. Harding works at LewisGale Physicians Women's Health in Salem, VA with other offices in Low Moor, VA and Moneta, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.