Dr. Hardy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Hardy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Hardy, MD
Dr. John Hardy, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Pueblo, CO. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Utah.
They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hardy's Office Locations
- 1 1115 N Grand Ave Ste 202, Pueblo, CO 81003 Directions (719) 583-4232
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Hardy is an amazing, caring and knowledgeable psychiatrist. I appreciate him and his staff for all the help they provide. He is on time, excellent communicator and I am never rushed or discounted.
About Dr. John Hardy, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hardy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hardy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hardy has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hardy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hardy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hardy.
