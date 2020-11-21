Dr. John Harold, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Harold, MD
Overview
Dr. John Harold, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Locations
Jay N. Schapira M D Inc. A Professional Corp.8635 W 3rd St Ste 750W, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 659-2030
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I agree with Gary T. Dr. Harold is as good as it gets.
About Dr. John Harold, MD
- Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harold has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harold on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Harold. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harold.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.