Dr. John Harpring, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Harpring, MD
Dr. John Harpring, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.
Dr. Harpring works at
Dr. Harpring's Office Locations
-
1
Norton Neuroscience Institute210 E Gray St Ste 1105, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 583-1697
-
2
Elizabeth Office1301 Ring Rd, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Directions (502) 583-1697
-
3
Norton Heart Specialists - Shelbyville150 Frankfort Rd Ste 102B, Shelbyville, KY 40065 Directions (502) 583-1697
-
4
Stepworks Recovery Centers LLC2410 Ring Rd Ste 500, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Directions (502) 583-1697
Hospital Affiliations
- Norton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with the doctor is great it’s his office that is horrible I have a surgery scheduled for November 8 the office called me and told me it was changed to November 7 I called back and talked to the scheduler I had some questions and she told me it was January 23 of next year when in the hell is my surgery scheduled I wanna know now. Donna Miller
About Dr. John Harpring, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1306830674
Education & Certifications
- Leatherman Spine Fellowship
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- Neurosurgery
