Overview of Dr. John Harpring, MD

Dr. John Harpring, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.



Dr. Harpring works at Norton Children's Medical Group in Louisville, KY with other offices in Elizabethtown, KY and Shelbyville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Myelopathy and Broken Neck along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.