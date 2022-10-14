See All Neurosurgeons in Louisville, KY
Dr. John Harpring, MD

Neurosurgery
3.3 (38)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. John Harpring, MD

Dr. John Harpring, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.

Dr. Harpring works at Norton Children's Medical Group in Louisville, KY with other offices in Elizabethtown, KY and Shelbyville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Myelopathy and Broken Neck along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Harpring's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Norton Neuroscience Institute
    210 E Gray St Ste 1105, Louisville, KY 40202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 583-1697
  2. 2
    Elizabeth Office
    1301 Ring Rd, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 583-1697
  3. 3
    Norton Heart Specialists - Shelbyville
    150 Frankfort Rd Ste 102B, Shelbyville, KY 40065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 583-1697
  4. 4
    Stepworks Recovery Centers LLC
    2410 Ring Rd Ste 500, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 583-1697

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Norton Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Myelopathy
Broken Neck
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Myelopathy
Broken Neck

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Advantage Care Network (ACN)
    • Aetna
    • Alliance Health Care
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Center Care
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Commission for Children with Special Needs
    • CorVel
    • Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Hospice & Palliative Care Services,Inc.
    • Humana
    • Indiana Health Network
    • Kentucky Racing Health and Welfare
    • MDwise
    • Medicaid of Indiana
    • Medicaid of Kentucky
    • MultiPlan
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • National Provider Network
    • Owensboro Community Health Network
    • Passport Health Plan
    • Passport Home Health
    • Preferred Health Plan, Inc.
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • SIHO Insurance Services
    • Tricare
    • United Church of Christ
    • United Teacher Associates Insurance Company
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (13)
    About Dr. John Harpring, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306830674
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Leatherman Spine Fellowship
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Harpring, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harpring is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Harpring has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Harpring has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Harpring has seen patients for Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Myelopathy and Broken Neck, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harpring on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Harpring. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harpring.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harpring, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harpring appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

