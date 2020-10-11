Overview of Dr. John Harris, MD

Dr. John Harris, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Citizens Medical Center, Natchitoches Regional Medical Center, Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.



Dr. Harris works at Ochsner LSU Health System in Shreveport, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.