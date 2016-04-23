See All Plastic Surgeons in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
Dr. John Harris, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview

Dr. John Harris, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS.

Dr. Harris works at Ponte Vedra Beach Surgery Center LLC in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Ponte Vedra Beach Surgery Center LLC
    1030 A1a N, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 285-7202
    Family Smiles Ponte Vedra
    151 Sawgrass Corners Dr Ste 102, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 274-1834

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Removal Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 23, 2016
    I had an excellent experience with Dr. Harris and his staff. I would definitely recommend him to all of my friends, family and colleagues.
    Mary in Jacksonville, FL — Apr 23, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Harris, MD
    About Dr. John Harris, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609899178
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
