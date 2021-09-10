Overview of Dr. John Harris, MD

Dr. John Harris, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Centennial, CO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Harris works at Centennial Medical Center in Centennial, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.