Dr. John Harris, MD
Dr. John Harris, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Centennial, CO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY.
Centennial Medical Center12150 E Briarwood Ave Unit 105, Centennial, CO 80112 Directions (303) 790-1999
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Yes, I have seen Dr. Harris for my FAA medical since the early '80's. He is always concerned about your concerns and takes the time to sit down and listen and answer your questions. He has intervened for me more than once with the FAA. I believe that I would not have a medical certificate if not for Dr. Harris and his staff.
- Internal Medicine
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1730206434
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Harris has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.
