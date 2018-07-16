Dr. John Harris, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Harris, DPM
Overview of Dr. John Harris, DPM
Dr. John Harris, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville Beach, FL.
Dr. Harris works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Harris' Office Locations
-
1
Jax Beach Office333 5th Ave N, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 Directions (904) 355-1553
-
2
8th Street Foot and Ankle431 W 8TH ST, Jacksonville, FL 32206 Directions (904) 355-1553
-
3
Harris Foot and Ankle1886 S 14th St Ste 3, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034 Directions (904) 277-8370
-
4
Sca Dermatology LLC915 W Monroe St Ste 101, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Directions (904) 355-1553
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center Nassau
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Elderplan
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harris?
I had my first visit with Dr Harris 3 weeks ago after overextending both my achilles tendons. Greeted by a very welcoming reception which included one of the employees sweet, young son (love a workplace that can accommodate family, telling about the leader & their corporate culture). Dr Harris clearly knew his specialty. I appreciated his bedside manner and also valued the time he spent educating me on the injury & typical treatment approach. Highly recommend!
About Dr. John Harris, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1922068238
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harris works at
Dr. Harris has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Achilles Tendinitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.