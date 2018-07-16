See All Podiatric Surgeons in Jacksonville Beach, FL
Dr. John Harris, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
3.6 (15)
Map Pin Small Jacksonville Beach, FL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. John Harris, DPM

Dr. John Harris, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville Beach, FL. 

Dr. Harris works at Harris Foot and Ankle in Jacksonville Beach, FL with other offices in Jacksonville, FL and Fernandina Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Achilles Tendinitis and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Harris' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jax Beach Office
    333 5th Ave N, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 355-1553
  2. 2
    8th Street Foot and Ankle
    431 W 8TH ST, Jacksonville, FL 32206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 355-1553
  3. 3
    Harris Foot and Ankle
    1886 S 14th St Ste 3, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 277-8370
  4. 4
    Sca Dermatology LLC
    915 W Monroe St Ste 101, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 355-1553

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center Nassau

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Nail Abnormality Chevron Icon
Nail Care Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Elderplan
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. John Harris, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1922068238
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Harris, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Harris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Harris has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Achilles Tendinitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

