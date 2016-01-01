Dr. John Harrison, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harrison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Harrison, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Harrison, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington and Saint Joseph East.
Dr. Harrison works at
Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Medical Group Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine166 Pasadena Dr Ste 100, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions (859) 278-0319
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
- Saint Joseph East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harrison?
About Dr. John Harrison, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1679587208
Education & Certifications
- U Ala
- U Ala
- U Ala
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harrison has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harrison accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harrison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harrison works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Harrison. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harrison.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harrison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harrison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.