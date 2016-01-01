Dr. John Hartmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hartmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Hartmann, MD
Overview
Dr. John Hartmann, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Locations
Augusta University Medical Center1122 15Th St, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Hartmann, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1982694998
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- WALTER REED ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
- UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hartmann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hartmann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
