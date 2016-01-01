See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Augusta, GA
Dr. John Hartmann, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
4.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview

Dr. John Hartmann, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.

Dr. Hartmann works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Augusta University Medical Center
    1122 15Th St, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Myasthenia Gravis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Acoustic Neuroma
Myasthenia Gravis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Acoustic Neuroma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Myasthenia Gravis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Acoustic Neuroma
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Alzheimer's Disease
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anterior Horn Disease
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases
Autonomic Disorders
Bell's Palsy
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Brain Aneurysm
Brain Disorders
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cerebral Palsy
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
Chronic Pain
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Confusion
Dementia
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Ear Disorders
Epilepsy
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor
Gait Abnormality
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc
Hydrocephalus
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Lyme Disease
Meningiomas
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Myelopathy
Myoclonus
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Nystagmus
Parkinson's Disease
Parkinsonism
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Polymyositis
Polyneuropathy
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Restless Leg Syndrome
Seizure Disorders
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Disorders
Spina Bifida
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Disorders
Stroke
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tension Headache
Thrombosis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vascular Disease
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    About Dr. John Hartmann, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1982694998
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • WALTER REED ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
    Residency
    Internship
    • WALTER REED ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Augusta University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Hartmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hartmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hartmann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hartmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hartmann works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Hartmann’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hartmann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hartmann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hartmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hartmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.