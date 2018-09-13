Overview

Dr. John Harvey, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Fairview Regional Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee.



Dr. Harvey works at INTEGRIS Cancer Institute in Oklahoma City, OK with other offices in Ada, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Carotid Artery Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.