Dr. John Harvey, MD
Overview
Dr. John Harvey, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Fairview Regional Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee.
Locations
Oklahoma Cardiovascular Associates4050 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 608-3800Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pm
Ohh Rural Clinics LLC - Ada1146 N Hills Ctr, Ada, OK 74820 Directions (405) 608-3800
Midwest City Heart Center Pllc8121 National Ave Ste 104, Oklahoma City, OK 73110 Directions (405) 736-1100
Hospital Affiliations
- Fairview Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Harvey and his staff are friendly and very easy to talk to. Dr Harvey has a warm manner and clearly knows what he's talking about. He explains himself in easily understood wording. I feel extremely comfortable and confident in his care.
About Dr. John Harvey, MD
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harvey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harvey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harvey has seen patients for Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Carotid Artery Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harvey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Harvey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harvey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harvey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harvey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.